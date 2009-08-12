Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LeManSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31512
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator shows trade signals.
Trade signals:
- Green dot - enter long trade;
- Red dot - enter short trade;
Elite eFibo Trader 2.6
This version of eFibo trader includes additional trend detection signals based on simple indicators (RSI and MA).Ind_VilkaFractals_v1.1.mq4
Индикатор по стратегии "Вилка Чувашова".
RUBBERBANDS EA
This EA works in any timeframe for any currency pair, including gold & silver.iCCI_Revercy v1.4
Предсказание цен пересечения графика CCI с заданным уровнем FindCCI.