Indicators

LeManSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
31512
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
LeManSignal.mq4 (2.66 KB) view
How to download code from MetaEditor
The indicator shows trade signals.

Trade signals:

  • Green dot - enter long trade;
  • Red dot - enter short trade;

LeManSignal indicator

