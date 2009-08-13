CodeBaseSections
Indicators

iCCI_Revercy v1.4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Evgeniy Trofimov
Views:
17677
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Предсказание цен пересечения графика CCI с заданным уровнем FindCCI. Выполняется обратная задача Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Идея зарождения и обсуждение индикатора ведётся здесь:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/119383

