CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

exp_Amstell-SL - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
9975
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Strategy Tester Report
exp_Amstell-SL
Forex.com-Demo(R) (Build 220)

Symbol GBPUSDFXF (Great Britan Pound vs US Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.25 00:00 - 2009.07.23 00:00 (2009.06.25 - 2009.07.23)
Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
Parameters TakeProfit=460; StopLoss=610; Lots=0.1;

Bars in test 2072 Ticks modeled 55645 Modeling quality n/a
Mismatched chart errors 28




Initial deposit 10000.00



Total net profit 21400.40 Gross profit 21454.40 Gross loss -54.00
Profit factor 397.30 Expected payoff 297.23

Absolute drawdown 1008.00 Maximum drawdown 11099.20 (39.30%) Relative drawdown 39.30% (11099.20)

Total trades 72 Short positions (won %) 34 (94.12%) Long positions (won %) 38 (100.00%)

Profit trades (% of total) 70 (97.22%) Loss trades (% of total) 2 (2.78%)
Largest profit trade 468.20 loss trade -33.50
Average profit trade 306.49 loss trade -27.00
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 69 (21442.90) consecutive losses (loss in money) 2 (-54.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 21442.90 (69) consecutive loss (count of losses) -54.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins 35 consecutive losses 2




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9073

Pretty T3 Pretty T3

Colorfull T3 MA

RSI_Strike(AM)_SW / Stoch_Strike(AM)_SW RSI_Strike(AM)_SW / Stoch_Strike(AM)_SW

MACD (настройки по умолчанию - АО Вильямса) с сигналами импульса от пересечений разнопериодных RSI / направления Стохастика.

wajdyss_RSI_O_L_H_C_Indicator_V2 wajdyss_RSI_O_L_H_C_Indicator_V2

This indicator To show the numerical values of RSI (Open , Close , High , Low)

wajdyss_FIBO_S_Indicator_V1 wajdyss_FIBO_S_Indicator_V1

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on FIBO S Indicator