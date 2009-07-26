Watch how to download trading robots for free
exp_Amstell-SL - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 9975
-
Strategy Tester Report
exp_Amstell-SL
Forex.com-Demo(R) (Build 220)
|Symbol
|GBPUSDFXF (Great Britan Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.25 00:00 - 2009.07.23 00:00 (2009.06.25 - 2009.07.23)
|Model
|Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=460; StopLoss=610; Lots=0.1;
|Bars in test
|2072
|Ticks modeled
|55645
|Modeling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|28
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|21400.40
|Gross profit
|21454.40
|Gross loss
|-54.00
|Profit factor
|397.30
|Expected payoff
|297.23
|Absolute drawdown
|1008.00
|Maximum drawdown
|11099.20 (39.30%)
|Relative drawdown
|39.30% (11099.20)
|Total trades
|72
|Short positions (won %)
|34 (94.12%)
|Long positions (won %)
|38 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|70 (97.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (2.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|468.20
|loss trade
|-33.50
|Average
|profit trade
|306.49
|loss trade
|-27.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|69 (21442.90)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-54.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|21442.90 (69)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-54.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|35
|consecutive losses
|2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9073
