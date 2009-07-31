CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

wajdyss_FIBO_S_Indicator_V1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Wajdi MURAD
Views:
26069
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on FIBO S Indicator

wajdyss_RSI_O_L_H_C_Indicator_V2 wajdyss_RSI_O_L_H_C_Indicator_V2

This indicator To show the numerical values of RSI (Open , Close , High , Low)

exp_Amstell-SL exp_Amstell-SL

exp_Amstell-SL

SuperForex V2 SuperForex V2

Working with RSI on Daily chart. Has StopLoss, TakeProffit and trailing stop.

wajdyss_MA_expert_v3 wajdyss_MA_expert_v3

this EA Depends on Moving Average Indicator