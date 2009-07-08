Watch how to download trading robots for free
VisualOpenOrderWithMM - script for MetaTrader 4
- 19680
-
Drag & Drop the script on chart, at position where the StopLoss should stay. A Parameter Window appear - there you can change the desired risk. 0.05 means that if the price hits your stoploss, your loss should be no more that 5% of your capital.
If you don't want to see this window please find and delete the followed line in source code:
#property show_inputs
If you need a full control over openning of position, press Ctrl+O and check "Ask manual confirmation":
Now after the dropping of the script you could manually confirm the prices:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9030
