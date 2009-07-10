CodeBaseSections
Candles_01 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский
19163
(11)
candles_01.mq4 (3.64 KB) view
Гистограмма показывает высоту свечи с тенями и высоту тела свечи (белый цвет внутри). Высота тела сглаживается МА. В правом углу время до закрытия свечи и отношение количества свечей вверх/вниз за период Т (зеленый текст - больше зеленых баров, красный - больше красных).

P.S. Отношение вверх/вниз хотел привязать к началу определенного периода, например к началу дня или максимуму/минимуму, но пока не знаю как. Код собрал как мог. Это мой первый индикатор.





