MACD Histogram WIS - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44938
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
MACD lines and histogram for the Impulse trading system.The idea:
- Histogram down (current value less than previous) and line (specified by Line input) does down, the histogram is red - long trades are prohibited;
- Histogram up (curerent value greater than previous) and line up, the histogram is green - short trades are prohibited;
- Histogram down and line up (or reverse case) histogram is grey -no restrictions;
The Inertia is defined by Line input parameter:
- 0 - MA(MAPeriod);
- 1 - MACD line;
- 2 - Signal signal line.
Other input parameters:
- FastMA - Period of Fast Moving Average;
- SlowMA - Period of Slow Moving Average;
- SignalMA - Period of the Signal Line;
- MAPeriod - Period of Moving Average if Line = 0;
- MAMethod - Averaging Method (MODE_EMA by default);
- MAAppliedPrice - Applied Price (PRICE_CLOSE by default);
- Line - described above;
- DigitsInc - Precision format Digits + DigitsInc
