exp_Amstell - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 8599
-
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.08 00:00 - 2009.07.06 00:00 (2009.06.06 - 2009.07.06)
|Model
|Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=150; Lots=0.01;
|Bars in test
|2873
|Ticks modeled
|57888
|Modeling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|2338.01
|Gross profit
|3305.29
|Gross loss
|-967.28
|Profit factor
|3.42
|Expected payoff
|8.47
|Absolute drawdown
|1114.32
|Maximum drawdown
|1363.19 (2.71%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.71% (1363.19)
|Total trades
|276
|Short positions (won %)
|141 (79.43%)
|Long positions (won %)
|135 (82.22%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|223 (80.80%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|53 (19.20%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|16.57
|loss trade
|-39.47
|Average
|profit trade
|14.82
|loss trade
|-18.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|214 (3253.23)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|29 (-571.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3253.23 (214)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-571.87 (29)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|112
|consecutive losses
|27
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9027
simple stop entry price indicator
shows entry price lines. this is based on "inside bar".ind_SupportEX
The indicator shows candles of the grown-ups TF.
Spectrometr_Separate
Spectrometr_SeparateSpectr
