Experts

exp_Amstell - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
8599
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
exp_Amstell.mq4 (5.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Symbol GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.08 00:00 - 2009.07.06 00:00 (2009.06.06 - 2009.07.06)
Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
Parameters TakeProfit=150; Lots=0.01;

Bars in test 2873 Ticks modeled 57888 Modeling quality n/a
Mismatched chart errors 0




Initial deposit 50000.00



Total net profit 2338.01 Gross profit 3305.29 Gross loss -967.28
Profit factor 3.42 Expected payoff 8.47

Absolute drawdown 1114.32 Maximum drawdown 1363.19 (2.71%) Relative drawdown 2.71% (1363.19)

Total trades 276 Short positions (won %) 141 (79.43%) Long positions (won %) 135 (82.22%)

Profit trades (% of total) 223 (80.80%) Loss trades (% of total) 53 (19.20%)
Largest profit trade 16.57 loss trade -39.47
Average profit trade 14.82 loss trade -18.25
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 214 (3253.23) consecutive losses (loss in money) 29 (-571.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 3253.23 (214) consecutive loss (count of losses) -571.87 (29)
Average consecutive wins 112 consecutive losses 27

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9027

