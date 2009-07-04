CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ind_SupportEX - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
Views:
13705
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
ind_SupportEX.mq4 (10.71 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows candles of the grown-ups TF.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9020

