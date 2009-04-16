CodeBaseSections
ytg_2MA_4Level. - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
17485
(7)
Principle of job:

2 SMA - first with parameters 14, second with 180.

Also there are parallel lines:

SMA 180 + 250 items on Y

SMA 180 + 500 items on Y

SMA 180 - 250 items on Y

SMA 180 - 500 items on Y

At crossing MA14 any line, occurs either Buy, or Sell.






Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2009.02.19 00:00 - 2009.03.18 23:00 (2009.02.19 - 2009.03.19)
Model Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
Parameters _____1_____="Trading settings "; take_profit=1000; stop_loss=1000; lots=3; _____2_____="Indicator settings "; calculated_bar=4; fast_МА_period=20; fast_МА_method=2; price_const_of fast_МА=4; slow_МА_period=180; slow_МА_method=2; price_const_of slow_МА=4; _____3_____="Level settings "; upper_1=950; upper_2=300; lower_1=750; lower_2=450;

Bars in test 1476 Ticks modeled 867857 Modeling quality 90.00%
Mismatched chart errors 5




Initial deposit 10000.00



Total net profit 17882.10 Gross profit 23990.10 Gross loss -6108.00
Profit factor 3.93 Expected payoff 1788.21

Absolute drawdown 4755.30 Maximum drawdown 5607.30 (51.67%) Relative drawdown 51.67% (5607.30)

Total trades 10 Short positions (won %) 2 (100.00%) Long positions (won %) 8 (75.00%)

Profit trades (% of total) 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total) 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade 3000.00 loss trade -3054.00
Average profit trade 2998.76 loss trade -3054.00
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 7 (20990.40) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-3054.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 20990.40 (7) consecutive loss (count of losses) -3054.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins 4 consecutive losses 1



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8783

Indicator %BB Indicator %BB

%BB is indicator comes from Bollinger Bands.

Trend Indicator Trend Indicator

This indicator is used to show the trend of the 30 min charts. You can then apply your Long Strategy when the market is UP and Short Strategy when the market is DOWN.

Fractals_Price Fractals_Price

The indicator of price levels fractals.

Squeeze Break Indicator Squeeze Break Indicator

This indicator uses a combination of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to capture moves from low to high volatility.