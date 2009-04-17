CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Squeeze Break Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Desmond ORegan | English Русский
Views:
88195
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
Squeeze_Break.mq4 (10.11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator is based on a strategy mentioned in John Carter's book, Mastering the Trade. The basic idea behind the strategy is that markets tend to move from periods of low volatility to high volatility and visa versa. The strategy aims to capture moves from low to high volatility.

For gauging this he uses two common indicators - Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels (ok, not so common!). He also uses the Momentum indicator to provide a trade bias as some as the Bollinger Bands come back outside the Keltner Channels. The Squeeze_Break indicator combines this into a signal indicator and has the following components:

  1. A positive green histogram means that the Bollinger Bands are outside the Keltner Channels and the market is lightly to be trending or volatile.The stronger the histogram the stronger the directional price move.
  2. A negative red histogram means that the Bollinger Bands are inside the Keltner Channels and the market is lightly to be consolidating. The stronger the red histogram the tighter price action is becoming.
  3. Incorporated into the indicator is a Momentum indicator. According to the strategy J. Carter goes long when the Bollinger Bands break outside the Keltner Bands and the Momentum indicator is above the zero line. He goes short when the Momentum indicator is below the zero line.
  4. I've also added other indicator info in the top left hand corner to give a broader idea of current market conditions.
  5. The indicator provides audio alerts when a potential breakout is occurring. This indicator tends to be better with the larger timeframes. Personally I don't trade purely on an alert signal alone. It's just a handy tool for warning me of changes in price action and potential breakouts.

Fractals_Price Fractals_Price

The indicator of price levels fractals.

ytg_2MA_4Level. ytg_2MA_4Level.

Trade at levels МА.

ytg_ObjectsDeleteAll ytg_ObjectsDeleteAll

Scripts deletes all objects from the diagram.

Stochasic Chaikin's Volatility Stochasic Chaikin's Volatility

This is stochasticzation of Chaikin's Volatility