This indicator is based on a strategy mentioned in John Carter's book, Mastering the Trade. The basic idea behind the strategy is that markets tend to move from periods of low volatility to high volatility and visa versa. The strategy aims to capture moves from low to high volatility.



For gauging this he uses two common indicators - Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels (ok, not so common!). He also uses the Momentum indicator to provide a trade bias as some as the Bollinger Bands come back outside the Keltner Channels. The Squeeze_Break indicator combines this into a signal indicator and has the following components:

