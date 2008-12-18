CodeBaseSections
21hour - expert for MetaTrader 4

21hour.mq4
We place two pending orders at the specified time and delete one of them when another one triggers. Exit is performed by TakeProfit or by time expiration, depending on what happens first.
The default settings:
Lots - the volume of the order,
ChasStart - the time of placing the orders,
ChasStop - the time of closing the orders,
Step - the distance from the price when placing the pending order,
TP - TakeProfit
Strategy Tester Report
21hour
Alpari-Classic (Build 220)

Symbol EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2008.11.03 00:00 - 2008.12.08 09:00 (2008.11.01 - 2008.12.09)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=0.1; ChasStart=10; ChasStop=22; Step=15; TP=200;

Bars in test
 1606 Ticks modelled
 748858 Modelling quality
 52.19%
Missmatched charts errors
 3




Initial deposit
 10000.00



Total net profit
 792.85 Gross profit
 2597.94 Gross loss
 -1805.09
Profit factor
 1.44 Expected payoff
 31.71

Absolute drawdown
 515.25 Maximum drawdown
 917.51 (8.34%) Relative drawdown
 8.34% (917.51)

Total trades
 25 Short positions (% won) 16 (56.25%) Long positions (% won) 9 (66.67%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 15 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total) 10 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade 213.43 loss trade -582.46
Average profit trade 173.20 loss trade -180.51
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 4 (761.80) consecutive losses (loss in money) 4 (-758.50)
Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 761.80 (4) consecutive loss (count of losses) -758.50 (4)
Average consecutive wins 3 consecutive losses 2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8610

