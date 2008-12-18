We place two pending orders at the specified time and delete one of them when another one triggers. Exit is performed by TakeProfit or by time expiration, depending on what happens first.

The default settings:

Lots - the volume of the order,

ChasStart - the time of placing the orders,

ChasStop - the time of closing the orders,

Step - the distance from the price when placing the pending order,

TP - TakeProfit