Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ind_HotKeys_v1 - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10451
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An example of automatic running of the script when the timeframe or symbol is changed. It is created on the basis of the function for "pressing" the hotkeys by Ilnur (https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ilnur).
The s_Test script for testing is attached (jumping smile). The s_Test script should be placed in the experts/script folder, the ind_HotKeys_v1 indicator - in the experts/indicators folder. You should set the Ctrl+Q hotkey for the script, attach the indicator to the chart. The script will be run as soon as you do it. Now, if the timeframe or the symbols is changed the script will be rerun automatically, the jumping smile will indicate this event:
The parameters of the indicator:
CtrlAlt - the first button: 0 - Ctrl, 1 - Alt;
Key - the second button.
Two orders are placed at the specific time.Smoothed RSI indicator
Smoothed RSI indicator with the sound signalling of crossing the level 50.
Standard OsMA indicator with the indication of the possible trade signals.Percenter.mqh - Calculator-Script
The script is the calculator of the simple, complex, nominal and continuously charged percents.