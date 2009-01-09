Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MF_BreakDown_Flat - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 33682
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
For now there is no need to draw the levels manually.
It will be very useful for the novices.
According to the TS MF, usually the first enter point is at the double break through and the support of the associates.
Input Parameters:
extern int Дней=10; // How many days in history to display. extern string sTimeEndAsia=" 07:00:00"; // You can specify your own values. extern int m7=7; // This one should be correсted too. extern string sTimeEndEur =" 10:00:00"; // The time we stand the flat.
MF_BreakDown_Flat
It closes an order by the intersection of two MAs (5 and 7 on default). Read the full description...Two Indicators m-Fibonacci and m-Candles
The indicators that can display several larger timeframes, japanese candlesticks and Fibo levels on a single chart.
EA is setup to use higher time frames for trend identification and lower time frames for entries/exits.Simple Indicator that Shows MA Moving Direction on All Timeframes Simultaneously
The different colored snippets of MA are shown on the current chart depending on the direction of the MA moving at on the chosen timeframes, or they're not drawn at all if the moving on the chosen timeframes is differently directed.