Pivots_Test - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 18843
-
The pivots indicator is used.
Open the pending orders:
Buy start from the pivot with profit up to r2 and stop up to s2
Sell start form the pivot with profit up to s2 and stop up to r2
Strategy Tester Report
Pivots_test
Alpari-Classic (Build 218)
|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|Day (D1) 2008.08.01 00:00 - 2008.11.07 00:00 (2008.08.01 - 2008.11.08)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=25; magicnumber=777;
|Bars in test
|1071
|Ticks modelled
|1988820
|Modelling quality
|65.43%
|Missmatched charts errors
|40
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|507.40
|Gross profit
|782.95
|Gross loss
|-275.55
|Profit factor
|2.84
|Expected payoff
|16.91
|Absolute drawdown
|129.59
|Maximum drawdown
|219.97 (20.17%)
|Relative drawdown
|20.17% (219.97)
|Total trades
|30
|Short positions (% won)
|15 (100.00%)
|Long positions (% won)
|15 (86.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|28 (93.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (6.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|79.39
|loss trade
|-174.52
|Average
|profit trades
|27.96
|loss trade
|-137.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|20 (520.12)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-174.52)
|Maximum
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|520.12 (20)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-174.52 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|9
|consecutive losses
|1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8550
