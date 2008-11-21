CodeBaseSections
Pivots_Test - expert for MetaTrader 4

The pivots indicator is used.

Open the pending orders:

Buy start from the pivot with profit up to r2 and stop up to s2

Sell start form the pivot with profit up to s2 and stop up to r2

Strategy Tester Report
Pivots_test
Alpari-Classic (Build 218)

Symbol EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period Day (D1) 2008.08.01 00:00 - 2008.11.07 00:00 (2008.08.01 - 2008.11.08)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=0.1; TrailingStop=25; magicnumber=777;

Bars in test
 1071 Ticks modelled
 1988820 Modelling quality
 65.43%
Missmatched charts errors 40




Initial deposit
 1000.00



Total net profit
 507.40 Gross profit
 782.95 Gross loss
 -275.55
Profit factor
 2.84 Expected payoff
 16.91

Absolute drawdown
 129.59 Maximum drawdown
 219.97 (20.17%) Relative drawdown
 20.17% (219.97)

Total trades
 30 Short positions (% won) 15 (100.00%) Long positions (% won) 15 (86.67%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 28 (93.33%) Loss trades (% of total) 2 (6.67%)
Largest profit trade
 79.39 loss trade
 -174.52
Average profit trades
 27.96 loss trade
 -137.77
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 20 (520.12) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-174.52)
Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 520.12 (20) consecutive loss (count of losses) -174.52 (1)
Average consecutive wins 9 consecutive losses 1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8550

