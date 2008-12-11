Join our fan page
Internal Bar Strength (IBS) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Internal Bar Strength (IBS) -
is the indicator developed by Volker Knapp.
Calculation:
It is calculated as the moving average of the values of the internal bars strength that represent the ratio (Close-Low)/(High-Low) * 100% for each of them.
How to use:
The period that is equal to five bars is usually used. The crossing of 60% level means the overbuying and the crossing of 40% level means overselling, and so they are the signals for selling and buying respectively.
Input Parameters:
extern int Per=5;
