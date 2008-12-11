Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Exoticwavein - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 11310
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator writes the history to the CSV file.
Input Parameters:
extern int LastBar=0; extern int cnttik = 3 ;
Exoticwavein
Internal Bar Strength (IBS)
It is calculated as the moving average of the values of the internal bars strength.Upload Export
The UploadExport script is a universal program tool. It is developed to ease the working of the analyst and the trader with regard to the daily routine actions of wave analysis using the ELWAVE program.
MySQL wrapper
Wrapper for reading and writing to MySQLOrdersSuite Revision 2
Functions for processing the orders of Spot currency pairs, Spot Gold and Spot Silver with error handling. OrderProcess() strengthened. New functions Lots, OrderCloseByRetracement, OrderModifyTS and OrderSendI added. Revision 2 has been used to run expert