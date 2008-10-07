Watch how to download trading robots for free
Expert Advisor Robot_MACD_12.26.9 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 16966
-
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8452
Indicator of Equity and Balance
The indicator draws the charts of equity and balance by the data of account's history, it uses the current opened positions for updating the charts in the real time mode as well.10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend"
Is it possible to take just 10 pips a day? This EA tries to do it.
e_RP_250
It was developed on my order for working with the RPoint indicator. I reached this variant by changing the parameters of the indicator and the EA. Change the ReversePoint value to 250 when placing the indicator.Variations on the Topic of WPR
A small set of indicators.