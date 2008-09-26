Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Decema - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15035
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Decema.
Input Parameters:
extern int MA_Period =15; extern int MA_Price =PRICE_CLOSE;
Decema
Mouteki-Demark trend new
Another Demark indicator.Market Time
Indicator Market Time.
Http Client
Work with any http servers...Idicator of Resistance Line
It draws the resistance line basing on two last upper fractals.