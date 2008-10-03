CodeBaseSections
Experts

ZigZagEvgeTrofi ver. 1 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Evgeniy Trofimov
Views:
17606
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Report.zip (15.56 KB)
ZigZagEvgeTrofi_1.mq4 (2.5 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

1. As is known, the ZigZag indicator has the last flexible point. If it is lower than the previous one then it is a sell signal. If it is above then it is a buy signal.
2. If a buy position is already opened and there is a buy signal then we don't do anything.
3. If a sell position is opened and the current signal is for buying then we close the position and open another one in the necessary direction.

Note:

It will be a good composition if Money Management and Martingale are added to this EA. Before you start using this system you should take care of the StopLoss and TakeProfit limits. There are none of them. So, if a problem with the internet or electricity occur your position may go in a wrong direction very far.
Attention! Do not use this EA on a real account. It is not finished yet.

Report:

Strategy Tester Report
ZigZagEvgeTrofi 1
Alpari-Classic (Build 218)

SymbolGOLD (Gold (Spot))
Period4 Hours (H4) 2004.07.07 12:00 - 2008.09.22 20:00 (2003.09.23 - 2008.09.23)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersExtDepth=17; ExtDeviation=7; ExtBackstep=5; Lot=0.1;

Bars in test
6443Ticks modelled
4267178Modelling quality
88.60%
Missmatched charts errors1




Initial deposit
1000.00



Total net profit
6275.97Gross profit
16505.35Gross loss
-10229.38
Profit factor
1.61Expected payoff
28.14

Absolute drawdown376.19Maximum drawdown1101.44 (15.32%)Relative drawdown46.40% (540.02)

Total trades
223Short positions (% won)111 (37.84%)Long positions (% won)112 (48.21%)

Profit trades (% of total)96 (43.05%)Loss trades (% of total)127 (56.95%)
Largestprofit trade1182.76loss trade-306.66
Averageprofit trade171.93loss trade-80.55
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (716.33)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-297.53)
Maximumconsecutive profit (count of wins) 1505.49 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses) -631.09 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8440

