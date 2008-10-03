1. As is known, the ZigZag indicator has the last flexible point. If it is lower than the previous one then it is a sell signal. If it is above then it is a buy signal.

2. If a buy position is already opened and there is a buy signal then we don't do anything.

3. If a sell position is opened and the current signal is for buying then we close the position and open another one in the necessary direction.

Note:

It will be a good composition if Money Management and Martingale are added to this EA. Before you start using this system you should take care of the StopLoss and TakeProfit limits. There are none of them. So, if a problem with the internet or electricity occur your position may go in a wrong direction very far.

Attention! Do not use this EA on a real account. It is not finished yet.



