CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Indicator i-Regr H&L. Channel of Regression by High and Low Prices - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexei Kharchenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
30650
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

I want to thank the author of the i-Regr indicator for a smashing performance. I place the modification of it.

The green lines are the lines of the regression: the upper one is drawn by the High prices, the lower one - by the Low prices.

This indicator is redrawn with the coming of a new bar.

Linear Regression...

Square Regression....

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8436

ZigZagEvgeTrofi ver. 1 ZigZagEvgeTrofi ver. 1

The ZigZag indicator is used.

EA Based on Laptrend and Some Other Indicators EA Based on Laptrend and Some Other Indicators

I created this indicator on the basis of the MQL4 training material. This modified EA is almost from there. All functions are standard, I'm not able to develop something better yet. Only the "heart" of it was modified.

Info Info

Spread, swap, minimum stop limit, price of a point, calculated maximum lot!!!

open_close&stochastic_strategy open_close&stochastic_strategy

The testing data is in the strategy tester.rar file. The EA was tested from 29.09 to 30.09 because the strategy is designed for M1. But unfortunately it works not by the strategy. In some cases it doesn't close when it should and so it goes negative.