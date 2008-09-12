Join our fan page
Metatrader Expert Advisor e-Regr and Metatrader Indicator i-Regr - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 116088
Regression Channel
Linear
Regression Channel consists of two parallel lines, equidistant up and down from
the line of linear regression trend. The distance between frame of the channel
and regression line equals to the value of maximum close price deviation from
the regression line.
Linear Regression Channel
Second-power (Parabolic) Polynomial Regression Channel
Third-power Polynomial Regression Channel
MetaTrader Indicator i-Regr Setting
Degree - power of Polynomial : 1- linear; 2- parabolic; 3- Third-power
MetaTrader Expert Advisor e-Regr based on Regression Channel MetaTrader Indicator
If price lower than under line - Buy
If price bigger than upper line - Sell
TakeProfit
by average line.
Stop Loss = 0 but you can set Stop Loss
Trend Protection: If D1 candle (for previously day) bigger than 150 pips – trade prohibition and close all opened position.
MetaTrader Expert Advisor e-Reg Setting
Warning: The Expert advisor e-Regr was not adjusted and was not optimized.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8417
