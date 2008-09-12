Regression Channel

Linear Regression Channel consists of two parallel lines, equidistant up and down from the line of linear regression trend. The distance between frame of the channel and regression line equals to the value of maximum close price deviation from the regression line.



Linear Regression Channel



Second-power (Parabolic) Polynomial Regression Channel





Third-power Polynomial Regression Channel

MetaTrader Indicator i-Regr Setting



Degree - power of Polynomial : 1- linear; 2- parabolic; 3- Third-power













MetaTrader Expert Advisor e-Regr based on Regression Channel MetaTrader Indicator



If price lower than under line - Buy

If price bigger than upper line - Sell

TakeProfit by average line.

Stop Loss = 0 but you can set Stop Loss

Trend Protection: If D1 candle (for previously day) bigger than 150 pips – trade prohibition and close all opened position.





MetaTrader Expert Advisor e-Reg Setting



Warning: The Expert advisor e-Regr was not adjusted and was not optimized.







