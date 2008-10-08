Join our fan page
Variations on the Topic of WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 17757
-
The indicators are developed on the basis of WPR.
There is nothing new under the sun.
The first indicator. WPR with Bollinger.
The second indicator. Just smoothed WPR.
The third indicator. Multicurrency smoothed WPR. It allows to see the movement of the other symbols on the current chart.
The fourth indicator. Multicurrency WPR. It allows to see the movement of the other symbols on the current chart.
It was developed on my order for working with the RPoint indicator. I reached this variant by changing the parameters of the indicator and the EA. Change the ReversePoint value to 250 when placing the indicator.Expert Advisor Robot_MACD_12.26.9
The EA is based on the MACD indicator.
The indicator denotes the price range of the next bar.ZG_All Quotings 1
Uploading of history of all symbols from the Market Watch window by all TF. The recording to a file of names and trading condtions by all symbols from the Market Watch window.