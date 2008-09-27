CodeBaseSections
Idicator of Resistance Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
20114
(7)
LineFrakUp.mq4 (2.08 KB) view
It draws the resistance line basing on two last upper fractals.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8419

