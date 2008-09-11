CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ergodic Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
22269
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Ergodic Oscillator.

Ergodic Oscillator




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8392

iStochTxt iStochTxt

The iStochTxt indicator draws the Buy and Sell arrows on the main chart.

EMA Trend EMA Trend

Indicator EMA_Trend Indicator.

Open SELL Open SELL

The script opens a SELL position with the specified part of the FreeMargin.

Metatrader Expert Advisor e-Regr and Metatrader Indicator i-Regr Metatrader Expert Advisor e-Regr and Metatrader Indicator i-Regr

Regression Channel Indicator and Expert Advisor