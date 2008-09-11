CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iStochTxt - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
21940
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
iStochTxt.mq4 (3.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The iStochTxt indicator draws the arrows on the main chart at the ponts of intersection of the stochastic's main line and the signal levels.





EMA Trend EMA Trend

Indicator EMA_Trend Indicator.

risk risk

Somebody wrote on the forum: "Lots reserve - does anybody have somthing like this?" I answer yes. The EA determines it.

Ergodic Oscillator Ergodic Oscillator

Indicator Ergodic Oscillator.

Open SELL Open SELL

The script opens a SELL position with the specified part of the FreeMargin.