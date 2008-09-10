CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMA Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
21798
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator EMA_Trend Indicator.

EMA Trend




risk risk

Somebody wrote on the forum: "Lots reserve - does anybody have somthing like this?" I answer yes. The EA determines it.

Aroon Horn Aroon Horn

Indicator Aroon Horn.

iStochTxt iStochTxt

The iStochTxt indicator draws the Buy and Sell arrows on the main chart.

Ergodic Oscillator Ergodic Oscillator

Indicator Ergodic Oscillator.