Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EMA Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21798
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator EMA_Trend Indicator.
EMA Trend
risk
Somebody wrote on the forum: "Lots reserve - does anybody have somthing like this?" I answer yes. The EA determines it.Aroon Horn
Indicator Aroon Horn.
iStochTxt
The iStochTxt indicator draws the Buy and Sell arrows on the main chart.Ergodic Oscillator
Indicator Ergodic Oscillator.