CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

The Indicator of the Difference Between the Open Price of the Last Bar and the Close Price of the Previous Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
21925
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Raznost.mq4 (2.35 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows the difference between the open price of the zero bar and the close price of the first bar in points at the top-left corner of the main window; also if the open price is below the close price then the "Down" mark is placed and the minus appears before the number. If the open price is equal to the close price then the "Flat" mark appears. And if the open price is above the close price then the "Up" mark appears.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8373

Divergence Trader Divergence Trader

Expert Advisor Divergence Trader.

CyberiaTrader CyberiaTrader

An EA that works on the M1 period and with the symbols that have the spread of 2 points.

Vegas Vegas

Indicator Vegas.

FiboCalc FiboCalc

Indicator FiboCalc.