CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Relax & GoToSleep - Very Interesting Indicator!!! - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
28553
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A very interesting indicator. It gives trading signals!!!
It works on M1!

A unique system of forecasting is based on the floating moving average!

It is better if you launch it at the end of the working day...


Attention!
The trading signals should be checked with other indicators.
Use it only on your demo accounts!



Lucky trading to all!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8369

FiboCalc FiboCalc

Indicator FiboCalc.

Vegas Vegas

Indicator Vegas.

InitAllIndicators.mq4 InitAllIndicators.mq4

A script for reinitialization of all indicators attached to the current window.

STLM hist STLM hist

Indicator STLM_hist.