Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI_dots - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13536
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator RSI_dots.
RSI_dots
Vector
The EA works with 4 symbols.Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance
It Shows you more than 160 type of Support and Resistance .
File Operations without Limitations
Well, the functions of file operations are used in the system library of kernel32.dll. It is this library that we import into the EA. The code is attached.MA_Gideon2
Indicator MA_Gideon2.