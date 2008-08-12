CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI_dots - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13536
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
RSI_dots.mq4 (3.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator RSI_dots.


RSI_dots

Vector Vector

The EA works with 4 symbols.

Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance

It Shows you more than 160 type of Support and Resistance .

File Operations without Limitations File Operations without Limitations

Well, the functions of file operations are used in the system library of kernel32.dll. It is this library that we import into the EA. The code is attached.

MA_Gideon2 MA_Gideon2

Indicator MA_Gideon2.