CashMachine | 5 min | Hidden Stop Loss & Hidden Take Profit thresholds || EURUSD - expert for MetaTrader 4

This is my final EA, 5 min chart is the best. I reccomend only EURUSD pair, but GBPUSD is good too. I have not checked every pair on forex market. I'm waiting for your opinion about this EA. And please try to help me write the most professional strategy based on Taichi & deMarker indicators. I invite you to my subject I set on the MQL forum: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/109566 Let's build the most professional strategy together :))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))

This EA based on deMarker (middle of moving averages) & Stochastic fast indicators. There are hidden stop loss and hidden take profit. The stop loss will be set on the system when min. take profit will be obtained. Try this one on real money not only demo account. Min. deposit = 3 000 PLN or 1 500 USD. I'm waiting for your opinion about this machine ... and don't forget lern more in order to help me in building the better one EA...




Recommendations:

  • Max Loss 30 pips
  • Max Time frame 5 MIN
  • EURUSD / GBPUSD

Strategy Tester Report
CashMachine_5min
XTrade-Server (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Okres5 Minut (M5) 2008.02.20 15:45 - 2008.07.03 17:45
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametryhidden_TakeProfit=60; hidden_StopLoss=30; Lots=0.2; target_tp1=20; target_tp2=35; target_tp3=50; pidem=0; pidemu=14; pisto=0; pistok=5; pistod=3; istslow=3;

Słupki w tescie27052Ticks modelled681376Modelling quality49.53%
Mismatched charts errors2




Depozyt początkowy1500.00



Total net profit1528.14Gross profit6090.11Gross loss-4561.97
Profit factor1.33Przewidywany zysk8.35

Absolute drawdown523.09Maximal drawdown568.60 (15.88%)Relative drawdown35.56% (539.09)

Transakcji w sumie183Short positions (won %)100 (29.00%)Long positions (won %)83 (69.88%)

Profit trades (% of total)87 (47.54%)Loss trades (% of total)96 (52.46%)
Największyprofit trade245.49loss trade-78.51
Średniprofit trade70.00loss trade-47.52
Maksimumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (704.16)consecutive losses (loss in money)10 (-403.02)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)704.16 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-403.02 (10)
Średniconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
#CzasTypZlecenieLotyCenaS / LT / PProfitBalance:
51232008.03.20 19:08sell400.201.54540.00000.0000
51242008.03.20 20:28modify400.201.54541.54671.5372
417702008.06.17 03:45modify1640.201.54691.54831.5582
417712008.06.17 03:45modify1640.201.54691.54861.5585
417722008.06.17 03:45modify1640.201.54691.54881.5587
417732008.06.17 03:45modify1640.201.54691.54871.5586
417742008.06.17 03:45modify1640.201.54691.54901.5589
417752008.06.17 03:45modify1640.201.54691.54891.5588
417762008.06.17 03:45modify1640.201.54691.54911.5590
417772008.06.17 03:45close1640.201.55301.54911.5590122.003499.39
417782008.06.17 14:17buy1650.201.54860.00000.0000
417792008.06.17 15:38modify1650.201.54861.55001.5569
417802008.06.17 15:38modify1650.201.54861.54991.5568
417812008.06.17 15:42s/l1650.201.54991.54991.556826.003525.39
