Author:

This is my final EA, 5 min chart is the best. I reccomend only EURUSD pair, but GBPUSD is good too. I have not checked every pair on forex market. I'm waiting for your opinion about this EA. And please try to help me write the most professional strategy based on Taichi & deMarker indicators. I invite you to my subject I set on the MQL forum: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/109566 Let's build the most professional strategy together :))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))



.







This EA based on deMarker (middle of moving averages) & Stochastic fast indicators. There are hidden stop loss and hidden take profit. The stop loss will be set on the system when min. take profit will be obtained. Try this one on real money not only demo account. Min. deposit = 3 000 PLN or 1 500 USD. I'm waiting for your opinion about this machine ... and don't forget lern more in order to help me in building the better one EA...











Recommendations:

Max Loss 30 pips



Max Time frame 5 MIN



EURUSD / GBPUSD