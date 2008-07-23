Watch how to download trading robots for free
LRMA BB - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21258
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
The LRMA_BB moving average calculated according to the method of the linear regression and complemented buy the Bollinger bands.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8228
AllAverages_v1
The AllAverages_v1 indicator.Pipsover
A pipser.
Trand
An indicator to discover the trend/flat and fallacious technical data.DayBorders. The borders of the previous calendar day for the trading by Larry Williams.
The script automates the drawing of time lines of opening/closing of a calendar day and the price lines of opening/closing of the days.