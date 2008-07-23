CodeBaseSections
Indicators

LRMA BB - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexandre
Views:
21258
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
LRMA_BB.mq4
The LRMA_BB moving average calculated according to the method of the linear regression and complemented buy the Bollinger bands.







Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8228

