Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hystogram of levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17585
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator calculates the number of the local maximums (by High) and minimums (by Low) of the price that fall within every value of the price in all available history of the symbol. The result is displayed in the form of a hystogram located to the left of the chart in the chart window. To reduce the noise, the levels of max. and min. are fixed only after they are confirmed by the corresponding max. and min. of the supporting moving average.
It works with all timeframes, the color and the size of the hystogram can be changed to your liking.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8111
CCI CustomCandles
The CCI CustomCandles indicator.Rads MACD
The Rads MACD indicator.
Pipsover
A pipser.AllAverages_v1
The AllAverages_v1 indicator.