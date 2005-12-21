CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Money Flow Index (MFI) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
50092
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
MFI.mq4 (2.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Money Flow Index (MFI) is the indicator, which indicates the rate at which money is invested into a security and then withdrawn from it.

Construction and interpretation of the indicator is similar to Relative Strength Index with the only difference that volume is important to MFI.

When analyzing the money flow index one needs to take into consideration the following points:

  • Divergences between the indicator and price movement. If prices grow while MFI falls (or vice versa), there is a great probability of a price turn;

  • Money Flow Index value, which is over 80 or under 20, signals correspondingly of a potential peak or bottom of the market.

Calculation

The calculation of Money Flow Index includes several stages. At first one defines the typical price (TP) of the period in question.

TP = (HIGH + LOW + CLOSE)/3

Then one calculates the amount of the Money Flow (MF):

MF = TP * VOLUME

If today’s typical price is larger than yesterday’s TP, then the money flow is considered positive. If today’s typical price is lower than that of yesterday, the money flow is considered negative. A positive money flow is a sum of positive money flows for a selected period of time.A negative money flow is the sum of negative money flows for a selected period of time.

Then one calculates the money ratio (MR) by dividing the positive money flow by the negative money flow:

MR = Positive Money Flow (PMF)/Negative Money Flow (NMF)

And finally, one calculates the money flow index using the money ratio:

MFI = 100 - (100 / (1 + MR))

Money Flow Index (MFI) indicator MetaTrader 4

Full description of MFI is available in the Technical analysis: Money Flow Index

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8025

Standard Deviation (StdDev) Standard Deviation (StdDev)

The Standard Deviation Indicator (StdDev) measures the market volatility.

Force Index (FRC) Force Index (FRC)

Force Index (FRC) indicator measures the Bulls Power at each increase, and the Bulls Power at each decrease.

Relative Vigor Index (RVI) Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

The main point of Relative Vigor Index Indicator (RVI) is that on the bull market the closing price is, as a rule, higher, than the opening price.

DailyPivotPoints DailyPivotPoints

The DailyPivot Points indicator helps to get the idea of the future market movements, unlike other tools that are usually behind the market.