Indicators

Qualitative Quantitative Estimation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
27674
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
QQE.mq4 (3.41 KB) view
Author: Roman Ignatov

Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator. Uses indicator RSI.


