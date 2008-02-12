CodeBaseSections
Experts

LBS V 1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
LBS_V12.mq4 (4.93 KB) view
Author: Jacob Yego

Advisor LBS V 1.0.

------------------------
Parameter of testing
Period: M15
Symbol: EURUSD
Model: все тики


