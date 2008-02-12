CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Volume with Custom Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
40383
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
volumeMA.mq4 (6.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified.

Volume with Custom Moving Average indicator.



MostasHaR15 Pivot MostasHaR15 Pivot

Advisor MostasHaR15 Pivot.

LBS V 1.0 LBS V 1.0

Advisor LBS V 1.0.

^Pivot_PP ^Pivot_PP

Indicator ^Pivot_PP

^Pivot_ResSup ^Pivot_ResSup

Indicator ^Pivot_ResSup