Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ticks Volume Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 45195
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
In the futures markets data on trade volumes a reported with a one day delay.
To compensate for this, many analysts use the tick volume indicator (tick volume™): it allows you to track volume changes during the trading day.
Tick volume indicates the number of deals concluded over a certain intraday period, but does not show the number of contracts per deal.
So it can for example be 50 deals per hour. But how many contracts have been concluded for each deal is not clear from this figure. It could be, for example, 50 one-lot orders or 50
hundred-lot orders. From this point of view, the tick does not reflect the true volume.
However, it is a valuable indicator because only it allows you to measure the volume with less delay, although at the expense of accuracy.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7804
The Universal_1.64 EA. It has a lot of settings.Parabolic SAR
Parabolic SAR Indicator was developed for analyzing the trending markets.
As I'm currently developing an Expert Advisor for Crude Oil and Brent, I wanted to get from ForexFactory.com the exact date and time of the 'Crude Oil Inventory' report. This report is typically issued on Wednesday's at 10:30am Eastern but when there's a holiday, the release date can change. As this is an important report for my EA, the only way was to check an online service to validate the release date.StochPosition
StochPosition is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Stochastic Indicator, which shows the position and direction of Stochastic in M5 timeframe up to W1 timeframe.