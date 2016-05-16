In the futures markets data on trade volumes a reported with a one day delay. To compensate for this, many analysts use the tick volume indicator (tick volume).

As I'm currently developing an Expert Advisor for Crude Oil and Brent, I wanted to get from ForexFactory.com the exact date and time of the 'Crude Oil Inventory' report. This report is typically issued on Wednesday's at 10:30am Eastern but when there's a holiday, the release date can change. As this is an important report for my EA, the only way was to check an online service to validate the release date.