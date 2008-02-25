Watch how to download trading robots for free
StochR% Super Position Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 19464
One more indicator form the series of Super Positions.
The principle here is the same as in RSI DeMarker Super Position, but for other indicators - stochastic oscillator and %R.
At the moment there is no correlation between different periods of basic indicators in the indicator (MAs of basic indicators on different period are not re-calculated). If it is interesting for anyone, I can add it into the code.
Indicator lines:
- %R - Silver
- Stoch - DarkOrange
- SuperPosition - Black
- Fast MA - OrangeRed
- Slow MA - SteelBlue
- Divergence gistogram - SteelBlue
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7745
