StochR% Super Position Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Sergei Kazachenko
Views:
19464
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
One more indicator form the series of Super Positions.


The principle here is the same as in RSI DeMarker Super Position, but for other indicators - stochastic oscillator and %R.

At the moment there is no correlation between different periods of basic indicators in the indicator (MAs of basic indicators on different period are not re-calculated). If it is interesting for anyone, I can add it into the code.

Indicator lines:

  • %R - Silver
  • Stoch - DarkOrange
  • SuperPosition - Black
  • Fast MA - OrangeRed
  • Slow MA - SteelBlue
  • Divergence gistogram - SteelBlue


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7745

