One more indicator form the series of Super Positions.

The principle here is the same as in RSI DeMarker Super Position, but for other indicators - stochastic oscillator and %R.

At the moment there is no correlation between different periods of basic indicators in the indicator (MAs of basic indicators on different period are not re-calculated). If it is interesting for anyone, I can add it into the code.

Indicator lines:

%R - Silver

Stoch - DarkOrange

SuperPosition - Black

Fast MA - OrangeRed

Slow MA - SteelBlue

Divergence gistogram - SteelBlue



