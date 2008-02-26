It is a simple indicator that places semaphore points on the maximum and minimum of a higher, medium and lower period.

The basis of the zigzag calculation is the algorithm by klot.



Main settings:

Period1=5; Periods are set. If you want to remove a semaphore, set 0.

Period2=13;

Period3=34;



Dev_Step_1="1,3"; Deviation and step of each period are set. Two figures comma separated. Deviation and step are like in a simple Zigzag.

Dev_Step_2="8,5";

Dev_Step_3="21,12";



Symbol_1_Kod=140; The semaphore symbol on a chart can be changed. The figure is the current symbol code.

Symbol_2_Kod=141;

Symbol_3_Kod=142;

This indicator was written during the current work of creating an algorithm of an Expert Advisor according to the system "folding rule by Likhovidov".

You can read about the creation of the algorithm of "folding rule by Likhovidov" here: http://forum.profiforex.ru/showthread.php?p=15660#post15660