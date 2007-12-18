CodeBaseSections
Waddah Attar Monthly Fibo Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
31721
(13)
This Indicator Draws 7 Level Of monthly Fibo With Back Test.

It is very power Levels.

It is also show you the current percent on your chart.


