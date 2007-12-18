Watch how to download trading robots for free
Waddah Attar Monthly Fibo Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This Indicator Draws 7 Level Of monthly Fibo With Back Test.
It is very power Levels.
It is also show you the current percent on your chart.
Show the Chart
