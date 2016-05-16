CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MaxRange - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
MaxRange.mq4 (5.4 KB) view
Author: jpkfox

Displays the High and Low price for the specified number of bars.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7546

