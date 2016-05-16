CodeBaseSections
RPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
17213
(8)
Swing_Point.mq4 (3.05 KB) view
Author:  Aborigen

The chart layout in X-points reversal.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7531

