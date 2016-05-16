CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ADX BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
29147
Rating:
(23)
Published:
ADXbars.mq4 (3 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Paints the bars in the color corresponding to the current trend. Based on ADX.

ADX BARS

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7554

MaxRange MaxRange

Displays the High and Low price for the specified number of bars.

RSI(MA) RSI(MA)

The RSI based on the MA values. Not as twitchy.

CoeffofLine_true2 CoeffofLine_true2

Displays the probable direction of the price movement in future.

Firebird hma [I] Firebird hma [I]

The indicator displays the channel.