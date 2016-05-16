Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSI(MA) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator plots 2 RSI based on 2 MA. Signals are at intersections. At the same time, the direction of the indicator movement must match the intersection signal. Otherwise, the signal is filtered.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7541
