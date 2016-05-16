CodeBaseSections
Sidus - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Sidus.mq4
Author: GwadaTradeBoy

This indicator is based on the first version of Sidus trading method. It shows market entry points.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7528

