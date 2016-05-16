Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Sidus - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26060
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: GwadaTradeBoy
This indicator is based on the first version of Sidus trading method. It shows market entry points.
This indicator is based on the first version of Sidus trading method. It shows market entry points.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7528
SHI_Mod_vLine
The indicator is replotted when a vertical line is moved.SweetSpots
Splits the chart by horizontal levels after a specified period.