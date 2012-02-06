CodeBaseSections
TrendManager - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alejandro Galindo
Nikolay Kositsin
9325
(15)
Real author:

Alejandro Galindo

Visual trend indicator that shows the direction and power of the current price movement.

Indicator input parameter:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint DVLimit=70;                         // Limit in points
input uint Fast_Period=23;                     // Fast MA period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Fast_Price=PRICE_OPEN; // Fast MA price type
input ENUM_MA_METHOD Fast_Method=MODE_SMA;      // Fast MA smoothing method
input uint Slow_Period=84;                     // Slow MA period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Slow_Price=PRICE_OPEN; // Slow MA price type
input ENUM_MA_METHOD Slow_Method=MODE_SMA;      // Slow MA smoothing method
input int  Shift=0;                            // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

TrendManager indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/754

