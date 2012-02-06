Watch how to download trading robots for free
TrendManager - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nikolay Kositsin
9325
Real author:
Alejandro Galindo
Visual trend indicator that shows the direction and power of the current price movement.
Indicator input parameter:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint DVLimit=70; // Limit in points input uint Fast_Period=23; // Fast MA period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Fast_Price=PRICE_OPEN; // Fast MA price type input ENUM_MA_METHOD Fast_Method=MODE_SMA; // Fast MA smoothing method input uint Slow_Period=84; // Slow MA period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Slow_Price=PRICE_OPEN; // Slow MA price type input ENUM_MA_METHOD Slow_Method=MODE_SMA; // Slow MA smoothing method input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/754
