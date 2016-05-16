CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SHI_Mod_vLine - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
17763
Rating:
(9)
Published:
SHI_Mod_vLine.mq4 (13.86 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Shurka & Kevin

The indicator is replotted when a vertical line is moved. It is convenient to switch the timeframes of the active chart to navigate it.
For example: on a higher timeframe roughly position the line to the required place, switch to a small timeframe and continue working in it. See the image.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7527

SweetSpots SweetSpots

Splits the chart by horizontal levels after a specified period.

Past regression deviated Past regression deviated

The Past regression deviated indicator.

Sidus Sidus

This indicator is based on the first version of Sidus trading method. It shows market entry points.

RPoint RPoint

The chart layout in X-points reversal.