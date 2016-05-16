Watch how to download trading robots for free
SHI_Mod_vLine - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 17763
-
Author: Shurka & Kevin
The indicator is replotted when a vertical line is moved. It is convenient to switch the timeframes of the active chart to navigate it.
For example: on a higher timeframe roughly position the line to the required place, switch to a small timeframe and continue working in it. See the image.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7527
