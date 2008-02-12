CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

^Pivot_PP - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
17374
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
aPivot_PP.mq4 (3.48 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Rosh conversed only

^Pivot_PP indicator.



Volume with Custom Moving Average Volume with Custom Moving Average

Indicator Volume with Custom Moving Average

MostasHaR15 Pivot MostasHaR15 Pivot

Advisor MostasHaR15 Pivot.

^Pivot_ResSup ^Pivot_ResSup

Indicator ^Pivot_ResSup

Ask Shadow Ask Shadow

Indicator Ask Shadow